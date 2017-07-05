Sarawak’s largest property expo back for its 20th instalment

KUCHING: The Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association’s (Sheda) property expo is back again this year for its 20th instalment at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from July 14 to 16 2017.

The three day expo, Sheda Property Expo 2017, is anticipated to host over 70 exhibitors from all walks of the property industry and beyond including residential and commercial property developers, financiers and bankers, real estate agents, home furnishings and deco businesses, automobile dealers, government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

During an exhibitor briefing held at BCCK yesterday, Sheda council member Gary Kho said sales of the 102 booths available at this expo reflected property developers’ optimism of the market.

“All 102 booths have been taken up, and Sheda sees this as a positive sign to the outlook for the property market going forward especially as it is understood that many of our exhibitors are also launching new projects.

“While there has been a lot of uncertainty in the property market as of late, this enthusiasm in exhibitors could signify a gradual recovery in a property market and we would like to extend a welcome to the public to come and explore what our exhibitors have to offer,” Kho told The Borneo Post.

In addition, the association has also arranged for an exciting weekend of programmes and activities for the whole family such as eating competitions, Zumba fitness sessions, colouring contests, a blood drive, clown visits and special session on how to cure your back pain.

For interested buyers and investors wishing to learn more about the local property scene, the association has also set up a line of interesting talks by internationally-experienced speakers on the subject matter.

The ever popular Feng Shui talks will also be held on Saturday and Sunday.

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary this year, all expo visitors stand a chance to win a daily lucky draw while the first 1,000 visitors each day are also eligible to redeem a complimentary container.

Furthermore, for buyers who spend a minimum of RM1,000 or more in a single receipt at the Expo, they will be entitled to redeem an exciting gift from a fantastic range of branded items.

When asked what the expected turn out for this year’s expo would be in terms of visitors, Sheda representatives guided that the association would be targeting 10,000 visitors as they have managed to achieve the same figures in last year’s instalment.

“We at Sheda would also like extend a warm thank you to the main sponsors, Naim Land Sdn Bhd, MJC City Development Sdn Bhd, CMS Property Development Sdn Bhd, and RB Development Sdn Bhd.” The Sheda Propety Expo organised by Sheda has been an annually held event since 1998 and was initially created as a proactive approach to stimulate the recovery of the property industry during a depressed market while providing developers and purchasers a like a chance to gain leverage before the economy rebounded.

This year’s expo will be managed by the IDA Exhibition Services Sdn Bhd and covered by official newspaper under See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd and official media partner under Good Harvest Media Sdn Bhd.