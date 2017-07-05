Sibuti waters a fishing haven — Villager

MIRI: The waters off Sibuti offer excellent fishing grounds for anglers especially those who want to catch the big ones.

According to a villager from Kampung Kuala Sibuti, Ahmad Zaini Ramli, he had caught a 15kg GT fish (Trevalli or Ikan Belokok) using a fishing rod at a spot about a 40-minute-boat drive out to the sea.

“The waters off Sibuti offer many varieties of fish including expensive ones offered at restaurants and hotels. Anglers are welcome to Kpg Kuala Sibuti to fish,” Ahmad said yesterday.

According to Ahmad, his last trip to catch fish not far from Sibuti coral reefs was three days ago where he caught a big GT fish.

He said the sea off Sibuti is a haven for fish especially GT, Kerapu, red fish, white fish and even (mackerel) tenggeri.

He said, siakap merah and siakap kuning (sea bass) were also available, and during a good season the number could be high and so too was the demand from restaurants.

Ahmad said fishing boats in Kpg Kuala Sibuti were many and could be rented for a fee.

Anglers could charter the boats for a few days, and through his (Ahmad) own experience they would not come back empty-handed.