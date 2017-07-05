Stop sensationalising Masing’s statement on Baram, Snowdan tells opposition, NGOs

KUCHING: State opposition leaders and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are reminded to stop sensationalising the statement by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing concerning road connectivity in Baram.

According to Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Snowdan Lawan, unconstructive criticisms that serve only to gain political mileage or cheap publicity would not bring any good to the people.

“Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing did not mention ‘no dam, no road’ (in his statement). Roads to rural areas will eventually be built, but projects like HEP (hydroelectricity power) dams will accelerate the construction of these roads,” he claimed in a statement yesterday. Snowdan, who is Balai Ringin assemblyman, also noted that the budget allocation for road development in the area is also seen as a constraint, resulting in slower pace of such projects in the rural areas.

“In any vast area such as Baram, which has the potential for the development of HEP (dam), the proposed dam project would be a game changer to the rural economy.”

Citing Baleh as an example, Snowdan pointed out that the Baleh HEP would connect the road from Kapit town with the dam.

“Nearby communities in that area (Baleh) would be able to use that road in the future and it would help expedite more networks of roads. Not only that, the Baleh HEP dam would provide electricity and treated water to the surrounding communities and present opportunities to the locals there to actively participate in socio-economic activities,” he explained. Snowdan added that the government is improving the approach to be more integrated and sustainable based on previous experiences, so as to improve the lives of the people.

In view of this, he said rather than criticising Masing over his statement, the opposition should come up with constructive ideas in proposing projects that would be able to improve the socio-economy in the rural areas and worth being implemented by the state government, which would eventually benefit not only the rural folk but Sarawakians as a whole.

Last Thursday, Masing was quoted as saying that the hope of the people in Baram to have good road connectivity would lie in the Baram HEP project.

Masing, also Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister, cited socio-economic factors as being the critical drivers for financiers including government and developers or investors, to start the mega project that could be the solution to many problems.

“That’s why I am committed to making sure that the Baleh HEP dam would be built; otherwise there would be no road,” Masing told reporters then.

His statement has since been met with criticisms from the opposition and NGOs, many of which commented that basic infrastructure such as roads should not rely solely on whether a mega project would be constructed in that particular area.