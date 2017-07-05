‘Teachers bullied by students should report to school management’

KUALA LUMPUR: Teachers who are victims of bullying by students should report the matter to the school management for an investigation panel be formed to investigate and take action against the perpetrators, to prevent a recurrence of such misconduct.

Deputy Education Minister, Datuk P Kamalanathan said if teachers were reluctant to lodge a police report, they should report the bullying to the school management so that a third party in the education system could further investigate the case.

“We want to find the best solution to the problem and perhaps there is proof that the students identified were involved, hence actions such as counselling can be taken to curb the problem of bullying of teachers by students.”

He said this to Bernama after the launching of the ‘Fit For Life’ Fitness Month at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Kuchai, here, yesterday.

Kamalanathan said the ministry was aware that some teachers refused to report on being bullied by students because of fear over their own and their family’s safety.

He said bullying of teachers could be in various forms, such as issuing threats and damaging of their vehicles by students after they were admonished for indiscipline.

He added that there was also concern among teachers over punishment to be meted against the students involved if the bullying incidents were reported to the police or school management.

Kamalanathan said the reports lodged were not merely aimed at penalising the students involved but to make them understand that a teacher’s role was similar to that of parents who wished to educate them in order to excel and become successful individuals.

Recently, the Consumers Association of Penang revealed that teachers had also become victims of bullying by problematic students in schools, hence contributing to gangsterism among the young in this country.

At yesterday’s ‘Fit for Life’ Fitness Month launch, 535 students and 41 teachers took part in an aerobics session. The one-month programme will see a lot of sporting and recreational activities, with the local community including parents also joining in. — Bernama