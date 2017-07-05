Sarawak 

Tuak competition among activities for Kapit Fest

KAPIT: The Kapit Fest programme will include a tuak competition, ‘ngajat’ competition, and community sports such as blowpipes.

To be held from July 28 to Aug 6, the festival will also see a powerboat competition, cultural presentations, ‘Kapit Idol’, and beauty pageant.

Kapit District Council Walikota Philimon Nuing said the festival would coincide with the Entrepreneurs Showcase, Consumer Carnival, and Anugerah Carta Siapa Juara.

The opening ceremony for the four main events will be on July 29 at the old airport site.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi is expected to officiate at the ceremony.

Organisations involved in the events include the Sarawak Dayak Iban Association, Sarawak Dayak National Union, Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak, Kapit District Iban Community Leaders Association, and Kapit Division Powerboat Association.

