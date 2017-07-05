UPP to announce five-year Sibu Plan 1.0 on July 29

SIBU: United People’s Party (UPP) Community Service Board Sibu will announce its Sibu Plan 1.0 on July 29, with its chairman Datuk Andrew Wong saying it would be a five-year plan starting 2018 until 2022.

“Our board will announce our first plan. This plan is crucial for the young generation in Sibu,” he said during a ‘ngiling bidai’ celebration organised by the board at SK Tanjung Penasu last Sunday.

He was representing his father Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is the Second Minister of Finance and Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce, at the function.

Also present were the deputy chairman of the board Andrew Shilling, Temenggong Stanley Geramong, Pemanca James Semilan, function organising chairman Winston Suji and members of the board.

Andrew Wong hoped that the Sibu Plan would give sufficient opportunity for the young generation to boost their earnings.

“I hope that the young generation who are inclined to be involved in the fields that they like whether in agriculture, e-commerce and so forth could benefit from this plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Soon Koh in his text of speech read out by his son, said the board had shown great commitment and efforts in providing services to the local community regardless of race and religion. He thanked individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for helping the board to give free services to the community.

“The government needs people who can think positively, who are responsive, responsible and have a will to serve the community regardless of race and religion,” he said.