Veterinary student exiles a proboscis monkey from human

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: A bekantan, which has just been evacuated by Sahabat Bekantan Indonesia (SBI) because of entering the luxury housing complex Citra Land Banjarmasin, was forced to be exiled from a place easily accessible to humans, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Student of the Faculty of Veterinary of Malang Brawijaya University Ikhwani here on Tuesday said the male proboscis monkey condition is now quite apprehensive.

“We forced to exile the long-nosed animal from the reach of humans and others to eliminate stress,” he said.

According to him, when captured the Kalimantan endemic animal was in a condition of severe stress, in addition to some of it face suffered abrasions.

So, he added, it is very important to reduce the stress and trauma of the primate, because if the condition continues can causes death.

“When primate experiences severe stress, it will be very disturbing it digestive process, so it can cause death,” he said.

Previously, South Kalimantan SBI evacuated bekantan, after getting information from the residents about the existence of the typical animal of Kalimantan.

SBI Chairman Amalia Rizeki said in the last few years it found several bekantan conflicted with community, either because of entering settlement, plantation or others. It was allegedly because many of they were pressed by forest fires, land conversion and others.

“Of the 30 evacuations conducted by SBI since 2014, there were about 10 bekantan that conflicted with people, partly because of entering the housing location,” he said.