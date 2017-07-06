‘Aid to be given to rabies victims’ family’

KUCHING: Help will be given to the family of the two rabies victims Monica Mazlan, 6, and her brother Jackson Mazlan, 4.

Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Fatimah Abdullah told reporters this at her office at the Masja complex here yesterday.

“An amount of RM300 will be given to the family immediately which is from Tabung Bantuan Segera.

“Plus, most probably they will also receive RM350 monthly under the aid scheme Bantuan Kanak-Kanak,” she said.

Fatimah disclosed a welfare officer went to visit the family yesterday morning but they were not at home.

“They were not able to do an assessment on the family. However, most probably they will receive it.”

Those who are under ‘Bantuan Kanak-Kanak’ (BKK), would receive RM150 (for one child), RM250 (two children), RM350 (three children), RM450 (four children) and RM500 (five children).

She added: “Village heads, community leaders and the community itself are welcome to provide information about hardcore poor in their areas to the district offices so they can be registered for financial aid provided by the government.

“There are one or two part-time workers at every district office entrusted with the registration of the hardcore poor, so to cover the whole area is impossible.”

Fatimah was responding to The Borneo Post’s news published yesterday headlined ‘The pocket of poverty that slips through the welfare system, villagers cry for help’.