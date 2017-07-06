CM: Govt to assist disaster committee on rabies initiatives

KUCHING: The state government will give the necessary assistance to the state Disaster Management Committee to contain the spread of rabies which is confined to Serian District.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the committee has proposed some initiatives to contain the spread of the disease and the state government was willing to assist.

“Now there are certain initiatives proposed by the committee and the state government is giving whatever assistance it can, particularly for vaccination of animals for which we spent about RM100,000,” he told reporters yesterday after presenting offer letters to candidates selected to perform the pilgrimage under the Prime Minister Special Haj Programme 2017.

A total of 120 Muslims from the state have been selected for the programme.

Abang Johari said the committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, is also coordinating with state Health Department and state Veterinary Services Department to tackle the problem.

“The committee is coordinating with (state) Health Department as well as state Veterinary Services Department… let them tackle it.

“I’m sure they know what to do and will advise the state government on what to do,” he said when asked what ought to be done by local councils, particularly on the issue of stray dogs.

Abang Johari also said there was no necessity to declare a rabies emergency since the disease is presently confined to Serian District.

Bernama reported yesterday that the national Veterinary Services Department has sent 6,000 doses of rabies vaccine to the state to contain the spread of the mad dog disease.

The news quoted Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Datuk Seri Shabery Cheek saying the vaccine would be given to dogs and cats not infected with rabies.