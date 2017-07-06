DBKU Datuk Bandar shaves head as part of Go Bald campaign

KUCHING: Twenty-two officers and staff of the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) led by Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai had their heads shaved today to support the Go Bald campaign to help kids fight cancer.

The DBKU’s head-shaving initiative, which raised RM23,668 for the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS), took place in conjunction with the commission’s Aidilfitri do held at the DBKU Arena in Petra Jaya here.

Wahap took the lead to shave his head, followed by the rest of his subordinates to lend moral support to cancer patients, especially children.

DBKU was fulfilling part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) by supporting the iconic Go Bald campaign organised by the SCCS to raise fund to help children diagnosed with cancer.

SCCS has been undertaking the Go Bald campaign since 2009.

Also in attendance was SCCS advisor Datin Patinggi Puan Sri Datuk Lorna Enan Muloon.