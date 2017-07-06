Sarawak 

Duo arrested for suspected housebreaking

Photo shows some of the stolen items recovered from the older suspect’s house.

BINTULU: Two local men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested on Tuesday for their suspected involvement in housebreaking.

The men were nabbed at a petrol station in Medan Jaya around 6.30pm.

They then led police to the older suspect’s house in Kampung Baru, where several stolen items were recovered.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zailanni Amit said the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

During the interrogation, he said both suspects confessed to breaking into houses in the MLNG housing area in Tanjung Kidurong five times, between 7pm and 8pm, over the past four months.

Both suspects have been remanded to assist with the investigation.

