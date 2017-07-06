Fatimah: Ministry always supportive of fundraising activities

KUCHING: The Ministry of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development is always supportive of any fundraising activities for those who are in need.

Its minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said it was saddening to see media reports of people still living in very poor conditions despite the many government agencies and individuals who are able to provide assistance.

She urged the community and its leaders, corporate bodies, government agencies, as well as non-governmental organisations to work together to ensure no Sarawakians live in such impoverished conditions.

“We support and encourage fundraising activities, such as charity runs, aimed to help targeted groups who are in need,” she said during a courtesy visit by Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institutes (SFWI) at the ministry’s office in Masja, here yesterday.

SFWI will be holding the Wonder Women Run 2017 charity run to raise funds for Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group Kuching and Sarawak Pink Ribbon Support through SFWI Care and Share Foundation.

Meanwhile, one of the organisers of Wonder Women Run 2017, Awang Saifeluddin, said the inaugural event is organised in conjunction with SFWI’s 55th anniversary.

“So far, we have 500 participants registered for the run and we are aiming for 600 to 1000 participants to join,” he said.

The charity run is on July 30 at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex.

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib, who is also SFWI patron, is expected to grace the flagging-off ceremony.