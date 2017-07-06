Missing septuagenarian found weak, dehydrated

MIRI: Workers constructing a bridge across the Sibuti River found missing septuagenarian Habibah Taha behind their workers’ quarters on Tuesday evening.

Habibah, 74, from Kampung Rambai, Bekenu was weak and dehydrated.

The workers found her near an area with ferns and later brought her back to the village.

According to village chief Amir Imran, Habibah told villagers she was following “someone from another world”, who led her to that area.

“When the group of construction workers found her, she was weak and dehydrated. They brought her back to the kampung,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

He thanked the villagers; construction workers; police; Pemanca Ali Mudin and his team; Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus; and Sibuti Member of Parliament Ahmad Lai for their assistance after Habibah went missing on Monday while looking for ferns.

Amir said Habibah was brought immediately to the Bekenu Health Clinic for a check-up.

He added her family members living in Miri City later brought her home with them for fear she would go missing again if she continued to live on her own in Kampung Rambai.

Habibah’s niece Sofea Dhln said the family is thankful to all parties involved in the search.

“Without their help, my father’s sister would not have been found safe and alive,” she said.