Nation 

MMEA arrest Chinese nationals for illegal sand dredging

A sand dredging vessel that was seized for operating illegally is pictured in this file photo. File Photo for illustration purposes

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested nine Chinese nationals on suspicion of illegal sand dredging in Klang waters yesterday.

Klang MMEA director Capt (M) Abu Zaki Mohammad said those arrested were the skipper and crew members of the vessel ‘Xin Zhou 1’, aged from 41 to 60 years old.

“The MMEA team detected the vessel less than three nautical miles in Klang waters while on routine patrol at about 4.30 pm yesterday,

“The vessel’s skipper failed to produce valid documents on sand dredging and also failed to produce a Domestic Shipping Licence (DSL).

“One of the crew members did not have valid personal  identification papers,” he said in a statement here, today.

All the Chinese nationals arrested would be investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Abu Zaki said Klang MMEA would continue to enhance monitoring of areas  identified as hot spots to curb maritime crime in Klang waters.

“I hope members of the public will cooperate by giving information regarding illegal activities by contacting the MERS 999 24-hour line.” – Bernama

