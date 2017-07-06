PDRM announces promotions, transfers of 46 senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on Tuesday announced promotions and transfers of 46 of its senior officers effective Aug 7.

In a statement yesterday, PDRM corporate communications chief, SAC Datin Asmawati Ahmad said the transfers among others involved Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah who will hold the post of director of Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDN/KA).

His place will be taken over by Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab who is now holding the post of director of Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department.

Bukit Aman CID director, Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh is being transferred to the Bukit Aman Narcotics CID with the same rank.

Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd will replace Mohmad as Bukit Aman CID director while Wan Ahmad Najmuddin’s place will be taken over by Bukit Aman PDRM Secretary, DCP Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor will be transferred to Selangor as the new state police chief and he will replaced by KDN/KA (General Policing) Deputy Director, DCP Datuk Amer Awal.

Amer’s place will be taken over by Sarawak Police Deputy Commisioner, DCP Datuk Abd Aziz Yusof, while Abd Aziz’s post would be taken over by Bukit Aman’s Narcotics CID (Forfeiture of Property/Legal/Custody) Deputy Director Datuk Pahlawan Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim.

Johor Police Contingent Headquarters CID chief, SAC Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat will take over the post which is now held by Mohd Dzuraidi, with the rank of acting DCP.

Johor Deputy Police Chief DCP Datuk Mohd Zakaria Ahmad will hold the post of Bukit Aman CID (Investigation/Legal) Deputy Director.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (Standards Compliance) Deputy Director, DCP Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin would take over as Negeri Sembilan police chief and will be replaced by Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (Intelligence/Operations) principal assistant director SAC Datuk Azhar Hamzah, who will be acting DCP. The statement also announced that the Pahang Police Contingent’s CID chief, SAC Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah will be Bukit Aman CID Forensic/Databank DNA/Strategic Planning Deputy Director, with the rank of acting DCP.

Raja Shahrom’s post will be taken over by Kajang District police chief ACP Othman Nanyan, as an acting SAC, while Othman’s post would be taken over by the Inspector-General of Police Secretariat Superintendent (Administration) Supt Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, whose rank will be acting ACP.

According to the statement, the transfers also involved several posts including at contingents and districts in Johor, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Selangor and Sabah. — Bernama