Pupils relocated to another building due to safety concerns

SIBU: About 200 Primary 3 pupils from six classes of SJK(C) Methodist here have been moved to another building due to safety concerns.

Headmaster Wong Su Seng confirmed the arrangement yesterday, saying parents have raised their concern after noticing cracks at several sections of the building.

“The cracks are caused by the piling works done for Mary Hoover Kindergarten, which is just beside our school building,” he said, adding that the piling work was carried out since early May, and is almost completed.

He said they would invite engineers from the Public Works Department to inspect the building.

“If they deem it (building) safe, we will move the children back,” he said.