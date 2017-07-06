RFP for Bandar Malaysia open

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has to date received positive response on the request for proposal (RFP) for the Bandar Malaysia Project.

The RFP is officially opened to interested parties today to bid as master developer of the project.

Treasury Secretary-General, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, who is also the Chairman of TRX City Sdn Bhd and Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, said new criteria and conditions for participation in the RFP would be set, focusing on experience and inclusion in the Fortune 500 list.

Mohd Irwan told reporters this on the sidelines of the RHB Banking Group Regional Conference – One Belt, One Road, One Asia, yesterday.

Asked whether the master developer must be an international-based company, he said the RFP is opened to all companies that meet the criteria listed.

Covering an area of 196.7 hectares, Bandar Malaysia, which is located in Sungai Besi, is five times the area of Kuala Lumpur City Centre, together with its park.

Mohd Irwan, who gave a keynote address at the conference, said China’s Belt Road initiative would be a win-win situation for both countries.

“We must take the opportunity as we need the funds and it is being offered at a cheaper rate with a long-term repayment period.

“We will benefit in terms of infrastructure projects and this will drive growth,” he added. — Bernama