Shady individuals said to be hawking dumped apples

BINTULU: Irresponsible scavengers are said to have tried to sell apples dumped in a landfill on Tuesday by going door to door here.

It is understood that a company has filed a police report after the attempt to sell the apples was shared widely on social media.

Four containers of the imported fruits, believed to be rotten and unsafe for consumption, were apparently dumped at a landfill but not buried properly due to mechanical problems, allowing scavengers to collect the apples.

During an inspection at Pasar Utama yesterday, Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Bintulu chief Salihin Den called on the public not to buy or consume any apples being sold at heavily discounted prices.

“These apples are only sold by individuals and, from our inspection at several premises today, these apples were not found in the open market.

“We don’t deny that there are some individuals who did sell the apples and it was not done by licensed traders because they do not want to risk their businesses by selling low quality fruits to their customers,” he said.

Salihin warned that selling unsafe food is an offence under the Consumer Protection Act 1999, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, up to three years in prison, or both.

On the reason for the disposal, he said it was due to safety standards because food must be safe for consumption before it can be sold.

Joining the inspection was Soo Li Ching – a political secretary to the Chief Minister – who thanked the ministry for quick action.

“Any news posted on social media, which goes viral, needs to be verified first and that is why the investigation and inspection need to be carried out immediately,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) assistant general manager (Environmental Services) Wan Ibrahim Wan Ali said he had asked health officers to conduct checks for the dumped apples.

“Appreciate public feedback on any cheap sale because we don’t know the real reason for the disposal and by whom,” he said, adding the local council must be informed of any food disposal by the public at its dumpsite.

“If they informed us, we would have advised them how to do it properly and I believe the public were informed by their own workers.”

Ibrahim said the apples were disposed of at BDA’s Segan landfill, which is actually for wood waste, and as such, a warning would be issued.