‘Use bigger sign at more strategic location’

MIRI: The Road Safety Department (JKJR) is urged to put up a bigger road sign earlier ahead of a curved stretch of the Bakam coastal road, which is known to be accident-prone.

Chairman of Darul Khairat Mosque in Bakam, Mokhtar Ree said too many accidents have taken place at the curve, especially involving vehicles coming down from Lambir to Miri.

“A week before and during the first week of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, three accidents occurred there as the bend is sharp and you have to be extra careful if you are driving down from Lambir or Bakam to Miri,” he said, adding that one day before Hari Raya, a cargo trailer went off the road near the area.

Mokhtar said the situation is worse on rainy days when the road becomes slippery, especially for motorcyclists.

According to him, residents of Kampung Bakam have approached Miri City Council (MCC) about the sign but were told the matter is under JKJR.

“We informed JKJR and are waiting for it to act.

“A signboard warning of the sharp bend was put up, though not big enough.

“A bigger sign has to be placed further ahead of the bend to give motorists ample time to slow down before reaching the curve,” he said.

Mokhtar advised those using the road to slow down before reaching the bend just before the Tamu Bakam junction.

“The best way to prevent accidents here is to be extra careful, and I hope the authority responsible puts up a bigger signboard further ahead of the bend for road users to respond in time,” he said.