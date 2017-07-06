Sarawak 

Woman’s decomposed body found on way to the farm

KUCHING: A decomposed body of an elderly woman was found by a member of the public at a farm in Kampung Bangka Semong, Kota Samarahan at about 6pm on Tuesday.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern said the body of Serima Serian, 82, was found lying on the pavement leading to the farm by a 60-year-old man looking for yams at the back of his house.

He informed his 53-year-old friend who lodged a police report.

“Initial investigation revealed no foul play as there weren’t any injuries such as stab or slash wounds on the body. The stomach was bloated so the woman could have been dead for more than a day,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The woman was identified by her 59-year-old son.

The case is classified as sudden death pending a postmortem.

