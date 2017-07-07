BDA to enforce ban on sale of illegal lotteries at eateries

BINTULU: Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) will enforce a ban on the sale of illegal four-digit (4D) lotteries at 400 food premises under its jurisdiction, which includes Tatau and Sebauh.

Its assistant general manager (Environmental Services) Wan Ibrahim Wan Ali said the immediate ban was included as an additional condition for all food operators within the jurisdiction.

Telling a press conference at Bintulu Municipal Services (Perbinda) office here yesterday, he said starting next Monday, BDA enforcement teams would be distributing and sticking posters at the food premises.

He said violating the law is an offence under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a RM50,000-fine and three years’ jail for the owner of the premises, on conviction.

“For the seller, they can be fined up to RM200,000 and five years’ jail while the buyers can be slapped with a RM5,000-fine or six months’ jail or both,” said Wan Ibrahim.

He added that the BDA would also revoke the business licence of premises if they are found violating the terms of the licence.

“We thus call on all food operators to give their cooperation to our men who will be going to each premises and put up posters where the food operators have to sign and acknowledge the new terms,” he added.