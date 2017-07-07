Sarawak 

Bomba help free boy’s finger from spanner

The boy’s finger caught in the ring end of the spanner. Photo courtesy of Bomba

KUCHING: A 12-year-old boy was lucky not to lose his finger today after getting it stuck in an adjustable spanner, thanks to the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

According to a preliminary report from the rescue services, firemen spent nearly an hour trying to free the young boy’s ring finger on his left hand from the spanner after he somehow got it stuck in the ring-shaped end of the tool.

The boy, from Kampung Gita here, found that he could not remove his finger after inserting it into the end of the spanner due to swelling.

Firemen relied on a special rescue tool to loosen the victim’s finger, and finally applied force with a bolt cutter to cut the spanner open.

The victim was administered first-aid by a medical team standing by and was left with light injuries and bruises on his affected finger.

Firemen using a bolt cutter to free the victim’s finger from the spanner. Photo courtesy of Bomba

