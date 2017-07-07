Indonesian shaman jailed for stealing while ‘fencing’ house from spirits

PETALING JAYA: An Indonesian national, who claimed to be a shaman, was sentenced to 18 months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing valuables, worth RM20,000, belonging to his patient last year.

Magistrate Mohd Azali Ibrahim handed down the sentence on Santoso, 28, to be served from the date of arrest, which was last March 22.

Santoso was charged with stealing, among others, gold chain, earrings and bangles, belonging to Norhayati Ujang, 48, at a house at Vista Pinggiran, Jalan Pinggiran Putra 1, Section 2, Bandar Putra Permai, Serdang here, in October 2016.

The charge, under Section 380 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and fine, and for a second and subsequent offence, with imprisonment and shall also be liable to fine, or whipping, if found guilty.

According to the facts of the case, the victim befriended the man who claimed to be able to heal illnesses and other conditions with supernatural causes, as well well as chase away spirit, and had sought his help to protect her home from the spirit.

While doing the rituals, the victim saw the man opening drawers in her room and after checking, she found her jewellery and other valuables missing.

In mitigation, Santoso, who was unrepresented, said he was the family sole breadwinner and also provider for his elderly parents in Indonesia.

Deputy public prosecutor Natasha Chin Le Jy prosecuted. – Bernama