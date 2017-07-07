Learn from Kg Hidayat fire disaster, Jainab reminds victims

TAWAU: Minister of Community Development and Consumer Affairs, Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid, has given a strong reminder to the fire victims of Kg Hidayat at Mile 4, Apas Road to learn a lesson from the fire disaster and ensure that such incident do not recur in the future.

Jainab said, most fire incidents are caused by the human factor, such as making illegal power and water connections. The fire incident in Kg Hidayat is believed to have been caused by a short circuit of the electrical power connection. Such incidents could easily be foreseen and avoided altogether. For example, the fire and rescue department together with the water department, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) and the welfare department could initiate safety and awareness program for the people.

She said this to the media during her working visit to the fire victims at Kg Hidayat yesterday afternoon, followed by the distribution of school bags, shoes, school uniforms, exercise books, stationeries and daily needs to the fire victims.

“We can see the generosity of Malaysians, regardless of races, religion and culture, at work giving a helping hand to the fire victims here because when everyone helps out the problems could easily be resolved. I hope it reminds the community to be aware and learn a lesson from the disaster without having to point fingers and blaming others for such incident,” Jainab advised.

She added that everyone should know their own self, be aware of their shortcomings and take steps to change and improve for the betterment of life. She also urged the fire victims and all on-duty personnel to maintain cleanliness at all times.