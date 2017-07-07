Motorist held for driving into exit, hitting four other vehicles at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: A motorist was arrested after allegedly driving an Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck into an exit at the departure hall on the first floor of Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), causing it to collide with four other vehicles here on Wednesday.

Three of the vehicles, a Perodua Myvi, a Perodua Axia and a Kia Sorento, were all parked by the side of the road while a Peogeot car was exiting when the incident happened around 8.15pm on July 5.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said investigation revealed that the 50-year-old driver of the Isuzu D-Max had entered the KKIA departure hall exit lane and knocked the Peogeot car that was exiting the area.

“After hitting the side of the Peogeot car, the D-Max vehicle then rammed into three other vehicles, a Perodua Myvi, a Perodua Axia and a Kia Sorento, that were all parked by the roadside,” he said yesterday.

None of the drivers or the car owners, aged between 21 and 50, were injured in the incident, said Chandra.

Police have detained the D-Max driver for investigation while the case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.