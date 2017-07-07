Nation 

No more Pakatan Rakyat — Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said yesterday the Pakatan Rakyat coalition was no more.

“There is no Pakatan Rakyat anymore,” he told a press conference after attending the Penang Development Corporation Aidilfitri ‘open house’ here.

Lim’s statement came a day after Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said that Selangor would continue to be governed by the defunct Pakatan Rakyat as it was the mandate given by the people.

Lim, who is Penang Chief Minister, was asked to comment on Azmin’s statement. Lim, however, declined to elaborate on the matter.

“Penang is run by a Pakatan Harapan government and we are all part of Pakatan Harapan. I will reply (with) the details later,” he said.

Pakatan Harapan was formed in September 2015 by DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara after PAS cut ties with DAP in July 2015 which resulted in Pakatan Rakyat falling apart. — Bernama

