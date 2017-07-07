NRD plans to impose fine on late MyKad collectors

GEORGE TOWN: The National Registration Department (NRD) plans to impose a fine on applicants who fail to collect their new MyKad within the specified collection period as the matter seems to have been ignored by many.

Its director-general, Datuk Mohd Yazid Ramli, said in that regard the department also planned to shorten the validity period of the temporary Mykad document to less than 30 days compared to the current three-month period.

However, both plans were still under discussion, he told reporters after the launch of the MyKad Distributed Printing Project (DPP) Hub at the Penang NRD here yesterday.

On the DPP Hub project aimed at expediting the MyKad production process, Mohd Yazid said it would save costs on system development, workforce and postal services.

He said, prior to this, that the process would take up to 10 days to be completed, but with the the DPP Hub, the Duration would be shortened to only five days.

The MyKad currently has more than 10 security features and cannot be cloned by syndicates producing fake identity cards, he added. — Bernama