Police hunting down more secret society gang members — Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down several more secret society gang members believed to be involved in criminal activities, through the Special ‘Op Cantas’.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the operation was not targeted at those from any particular race but all who were involved in gangsterism activities that were against the law.

“The operation (Op Cantas Khas) is still on and several more gang members will be nabbed,” he told reporters after the presentation of awards to the ‘Op Selamat 2017’ best

police contingent and district police in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration, here, yesterday.

Khalid said to ensure a smooth operation, police would not disclose the actual number of secret society gang members arrested and those still at large, which were several and police were looking for them.

On Wednesday, a Bukit Aman Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gambling and Gangsterism (STAGG) team arrested a man, in his 40’s, believed to be the leader of the Double Seven (77) Secret Society Gang in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

On the transfer of a number of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) senior officers, he said this was part of preparations for the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur and the coming 14th general election.

“There will also be changes at the top with some senior police officers having just retired or will be retiring soon.

“Transfers and promotions are normal in PDRM. I myself will be retiring soon, so there’ll be transfers and change at the top again,” he said.

On Tuesday, PDRM announced the promotion and transfer of 46 senior officers, effective from Aug 7. — Bernama