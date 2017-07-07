Nation 

‘Police job interview session adverts on social media fake’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) yesterday denied it was offering job opportunities through open interview sessions, as spread on Facebook and Whatsapp recently.

PDRM’s Corporate Communications chief SAC Datin Asmawati Ahmad said news of the open interview session was incorrect.

“Official announcements on the recruitment of any PDRM personnel will only be made through the department’s official portal at www.rmp.gov.my and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PolisDirajaMalaysia,” she said in a statement here.

Asmawati said Malaysians interested in applying for a job in the police force could do so via the Public Service Commission’s official website at www.spa.gov.my.

“Candidates who meet the set criteria will be called for a selection process if RMP is conducting a recruitment exercise,” she added.

Similar announcements on PDRM’s recruitment drive have been doing the rounds on social media since 2015, prompting Bukit Aman to issue statements requesting the public to

remain cautious and not be easily deceived by the matter. — Bernama

