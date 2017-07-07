Price of pork expected to increase this weekend

KOTA KINABALU: Due to increasing operational costs, three major pig farms, which supply to the west coast and interior districts of Sabah, have announced a revision in the price of live pigs effective July this year.

The price revision is expected to result in around 15 percent increase in costs for pork retailers. Subsequently, consumers would be expected to pay about RM2 more per kilogramme (kg) of pork, beginning this weekend.

A pork retailer at the Kota Kinabalu Central Market confirmed the news yesterday. According to the pork retailer, who wishes to remain unnamed, there are four to five large-scale pig farms in Sabah that breed over 10,000 pigs each. At the same time, he said, there are also several smaller farms with 3,000 to 4,000 pigs each.

“Pork sold in Kota Kinabalu, west coast and interior districts of Sabah are mainly sourced from three major farms,” he said.

According to him, pork retailers were informed yesterday that the price of live pigs would be officially increased from RM10 to RM11 per kg.

However, he said, the suppliers have given pork retailers a one-week grace period starting July 4 before the new price takes effect.

He said the revised price for live pigs have resulted in a 15 percent increase in costs for pork retailers. As such, pork retailers are expected to adjust their pricing accordingly.

“The price of pork is expected to rise by RM2 per kg,” he said.

The pork retailer hopes that consumers would understand the reason for the price hike.

“We have no choice but to revise our prices in order to survive,” he explained.

Besides, he said, pork prices have not been revised over the past seven to eight years, compared to other goods that have seen several price hikes.

On the other hand, a pig farm owner said, the price revision of live pigs was inevitable as operational costs, including pig feeds, have all gone up.