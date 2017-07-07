Sabah school cooperative set to join ‘RM1 mln club’

PUTATAN: SMK Tansau’s cooperative is expected to achieve the RM1 million turnover mark this year.

According to Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah at the launch of the school’s entrepreneur programme and cooperative kiosk yesterday, the school had already recorded a turnover of RM800,000 last year and would only need RM200,000 to enable it to join the ‘RM1 million club’.

At present, there were only five school cooperatives that have attained the RM1 million turnover, and all of them are outside Sabah.

Altogether, there are 214 secondary school cooperatives in Sabah, while nationwide, the total number is 2,376 with 2.2 million members comprising mainly students, teachers and other citizens of the schools.

He added that they were targeting 50 school cooperatives to attain turnovers of RM1 million and above by 2020.

He also said that there were now 35 secondary school cooperatives with turnover of RM800,000 and that they were confident of being able to achieve the target set by 2020.

School cooperatives in the country also have RM327 million in assets, RM24.8 million in shares and last year, the turnover of school cooperatives were RM359.29 million.

“We expect that this year, school cooperatives will be able to reach the RM400 million turnover target due to its numerous activities and increase in outlets,” he said.

During the interview, Abdul Fattah also mentioned about the upcoming ANGKASA election and said that he has one contender.

He also said that his contender was not aligned with the present government, while ANGKASA was.

“ANGKASA must be aligned with the government,” he reminded.

Also present at the event was SMK Tansau principal and chairperson of the school cooperative, Siti Salmiah Samaie.