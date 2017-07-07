Seized cars, bikes, computers linked to criminal cases disposed as scrap

MIRI: The police yesterday commenced with the disposal of cars, motorcycles, and computers linked to criminal cases dating back to 2012.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the 13 cars, 107 motorcycles and 1,248 computers were destroyed as the criminal cases from which the seizures were made have been resolved in court.

“The 1,248 units of computers were from a total of 122 cases from 2012 until 2016. Those computers were seized by the police as a result of Ops Dadu raids at gambling dens throughout the years,” said Lim when met during a disposal programme of seized goods at the central police station here yesterday.

Lim also revealed that the gambling machines will be destroyed with the assistance of a licensed recycling company.

He stressed that the police will continue to carry out more operations this year in a bid to eradicate illegal gambling activities in the district.

On the disposal of the seized motorcycles and cars, Lim said that claim notices had been displayed at several public notice boards to inform the owners to collect the confiscated vehicles.

“But nobody showed up (to claim the vehicles). That is why we put all these items as unclaimed property under Section 22 of the Police Act for disposal.

“These motorcycles will be sold to legally-registered scrap metal companies according to the current market price.”

Part of the income received will be channelled to the police fund while the rest will go to the federal Treasury, he added.