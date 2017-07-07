Tourism tax: Special incentives for local travel agencies

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to provide special incentives to local travel agencies to prevent contract cancellation arising from the introduction of the tourism tax on July 1, said Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) president Uzaidi Udanis.

He said the matter was brought up by Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz on Tuesday in a special meeting to discuss issues related to the tax implementation. He said the type of incentives would be announced soon after the government had determined a suitable mechanism in granting the incentives.

“Most travel contracts between local and foreign agencies were agreed upon and signed prior to the tourism tax implementation.

As such the agreed prices were not inclusive of the tax.

“Events under meetings, incentives, convention and exhibitions (MICE) tourism sector had been planned well in advance. We do not want our members to fork out extra money for the tax or pay compensation for termination of contracts,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The Tourism Tax Bill 2017 which was passed in the last Dewan Rakyat sitting among others allowed tax rates of between RM2.50 and RM20 to be charged for overnight hotel and lodging accommodation. — Bernama