Tuaran firemen thwart man’s suicide attempt

KOTA KINABALU: An alleged attempt by a local man to take his own life by jumping from the fourth floor of an apartment unit in Telipok was thwarted by personnel from the Tuaran Fire and Rescue department.

According to Tuaran fire and rescue station chief, Mohamad Asnan Led, the station received a distress call at about 5.10 am from a concerned member of the public about a man who apparently tried to jump from an apartment unit.

“Nine fire and rescue personnel were immediately deployed to the scene and upon their arrival saw a 26-year-old man squatting on the ledge of a window of an apartment unit located on the fourth floor of the five storey building.

“Several fire and rescue personnel rushed into the building as the others tried to dissuade the man from jumping. Employing rappelling technique from the fifth floor, the firemen managed to grab hold of the man and prevented him from jumping. The man was later handed over to the police for further investigation,” Mohamad Asnan said yesterday, adding that the operation ended at 7.21 am.