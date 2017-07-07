Sarawak 

Vet Services conducts clinical surveillance in rabies-affected areas

World Health Organisation Graphic on rabies. (File Photo)

KUCHING: A clinical surveillance work carried out by Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) within one kilometre radius from Kampung Remun, one of the five rabies-infected areas in Serian, found a dog that was suspected to be rabies-positive.

DVS, in a statement issued Friday, said the dog had displayed clinical symptoms of aggression.

It also mentioned that 10 dogs and one cat from other affected areas namely Paon Rimu, Paon Rimu Bakong, Lebor and Krait are now being monitored for signs of rabies.

“Census has been conducted on all the pet animals in the affected areas, including a pet monkey.

“As of July 5, a total of 83 dogs, 213 cats, two foxes and one squirrel have been vaccinated,” the statement said.

DVS added that 50 DVS personnel were involved in the rabies control activities.

