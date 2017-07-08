14 years’ jail, cane for robbing, hurting woman

KOTA KINABALU: A man, who robbed a woman of a smartphone and causing hurt to her, was sentenced to 14 years in jail plus two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamed imposed the sentence on Frederic Jumi, 39, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or to whipping, upon conviction.

Frederic committed the offence against Nurbayah Samy, 23, at a phone shop in Inanam New Township at 9.30am on June 30.

In mitigation, the unrepresented Frederic told the court that he had two children still studying in a school and he had lost his job as a driver.

He said he committed the offence because he had no money.

Deputy public prosecutor Husna Abdul Halim said the accused had committed a serious offence and therefore urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence.

The facts of the case stated that the accused went to the phone shop to repair his phone.

The complainant, who worked at the phone shop, recommended to the accused to change his phone to a new one and showed the accused one of the smartphones on display.

The accused punched her in her left eye once he got hold of the smartphone and ran away with it.

Following a tip from the public, the accused was caught on the same day.