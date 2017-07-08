30 students to represent state at national-level chess competition

KAPIT: A total of 30 students have been selected to represent MSS Sarawak at the national-level chess championship to be held in Kuantan, Pahang from Aug 8 to 10.

The selections were based on the results of the recent MSS Sarawak Chess Championship held at SMK Kapit 2 on July 3-5.

Meanwhile, MSS Sarikei emerged the overall champion in the state-level championship with a score of 106 points.

MSS Kuching were second with 102 points while MSS Sibu collected 85.5 points to finish third.

Only nine divisions took part in the competition. The others were Miri (78.5 points), MSS Mukah (78), MSS Bintulu (75.5), MSS Sri Aman (42), MSS Betong (30.5) and MSS Kapit (26.5).

The competition was held at the Dewan Ixora, SMK Kapit 2 and officer from the Sarawak Education Department Rosli Arshad officiated at the opening ceremony on Monday.

The closing was officiated by an officer from Kapit Education Department Kumbong Garit on Wednesday.