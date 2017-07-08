Agencies urged to implement NBOS to enhance productivity, service delivery

LIMBANG: Government agencies here are urged to effectively implement the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) to enhance relationship and cooperation among them for greater productivity and quality service delivery.

Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah said cordial relation and close cooperation among staff of the various government agencies are important to expedite works for efficient service delivery to clients.

“NBOS needs to be consolidated and implemented well by all government agencies for greater productivity and efficient services delivery to the people without compromising standard operating procedures and the laws,” he said at a joint Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebration held at the Federal Complex here on Thursday.

Hasbi added through NBOS wastage and overlapping of duties and services could be avoided as agencies could jointly implement programmes or organise activities together.

He also wanted the existing cordial relationship and cooperation among the various government agencies nurtured at all times and not just during festive occasions.

Among those present were deputy Walikota Limbang Dahlan Dullah, chairman of the Federal Complex Maintenance Coordinator Committee Kudah @ Abu Qatada and divisional heads of government departments.