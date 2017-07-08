Another possible case of rabies in Serian

KUCHING: A girl from Serian has been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here after showing signs of being infected by the rabies virus.

However, her blood test results are still pending and she has not been confirmed to be suffering from rabies.

If her blood test results come back positive with the virus, she will be the fourth rabies victim in the state.

Of the three confirmed cases, two siblings aged four and six-years-old from Kampung Paun Rimu Bakong in Serian District have died while doctors at the SGH are fighting to save the life of the third victim, a seven-year-old girl from the same area.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Rohani Karim visited the girl and her parents at the ICU earlier today.

After the visit, she told reporters that the girl is showing no signs of improvement despite the week-long effort by the hospital’s medical staff at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“We (Ministry) have to make sure that the family remains strong by giving our support and assistance to face any possibilities. All efforts have been made; now is the time to pray for the best,” she said.

Rohani added that personnel from her ministry are on standby to provide any assistance to the girl’s family.

The mother of the girl she recently given birth and is still under confinement, Rohani added.

“As she is still under confinement, we do not want to suggest anything. All I told her is to take care of her health and be around for her daughter and the doctors,” said Rohani, who is also Batang Lupar MP.

Rohani advised parents in the area to stop their children from playing with dogs or cats as they could be infected by the rabies virus.

She added a memo will also be issued to nurseries and primary schools, especially in Serian, for the teachers to take precautionary steps against the rabies virus.