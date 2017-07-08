Cost pressure to weigh in on consumer sector within next 12 month

KUCHING: Analysts maintained a ‘neutral’ outlook on the consumer sector for the next 12 months as high operating and agricultural costs are envisaged to limit any upside earnings potential.

The research arm of AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) in its second half of 2017 (2H17) market strategy report maintained its neutral outlook on the consumer sector for the next 12 months.

“Prospects for the sector are expected to be supported by improving private consumption and consumer sentiment,” it added.

“However, we expect higher operating cost and elevated agricultural prices to offset top-line gains. As such, uninspiring earnings growth is envisaged to limit any upside potential to existing lofty valuations.”

Nevertheless, it said it might upgrade the consumer sector to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ if consumer spending takes an upswing and is sustained.

“Possible catalysts in the short term include Southeast Asian Games in August and a potential general election in 2017.

“But after that, we foresee recovery taking a gradual turn as cost pressures and rising household debt weigh on consumers.

“Other possible factors for a re-rating include the sustained strengthening of the ringgit against the US dollar (2017 house assumption average: RM4.44 to RM4.48),” the research team said.

On the flipside, it might also downgrade the sector to ‘underweight’ if earnings, going forward, disappoint, leading to a de-rating of the sector; and unfavourable commodities’ prices.

“On average, valuations of the companies under our coverage are currently trading at one standard deviation (SD) above their three year mean on a forward price earnings (PE) basis.

“We think that current expectations are already reflective of a robust earnings recovery in FY18F. Hence, should earnings growth turn out to be softer than expected in the quarters ahead, this could lead to a potential valuation de-rating,” it explained.

Meanwhile, on the prices of commodities, the research team pointed out that specifically, year to date (YTD) coffee, palm oil and milk prices are trading between eight and 21 per cent higher against their average prices in 2016.

“On a positive note, since reaching their highs in 2017, prices have started to trend downwards in tandem with the expansion in supply.

“Risks to commodity prices are softer-than-expected production growth resulting from unfavourable weather conditions and crop disease outbreaks. These may cause input costs to rise for companies under our coverage,” it said.

On a closer look at industries under the consumer sector, AmInvestment noted that in the past quarter, we downgraded the Malt Liquor Market sector to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’ as valuations are no longer attractive.

“Despite favourable industry demand dynamics and the introduction of new product mix with superior margins amidst the turning of consumer sentiment, earnings outlook is unexciting as reflected in our projected growth of less than 10 per cent for FY18F.

“Hence, we do not think current PE valuations are justified,” it said.

As for the tobacco industry, it noted that it is undergoing a deteriorating structural shift.

“Sales volume typically recovers in the subsequent quarter post an excise duty hike in the past. However, after the most recent excise duty hike in 4QFY15, sales slid for five consecutive quarters.

“At the same time, illicit cigarettes commanded a record high market share of 57.1 per cent in 2016 compared with 36.9 per cent in 2015.

“Therefore, we expect authorities to gradually stem the rampant illicit market, which may result in an excise duty hike after FY18F.

“The eventual perpetual excise duty hike will continue to exacerbate headwinds faced by the tobacco industry. As such, we are underweight on the tobacco sub-sector,” it said.