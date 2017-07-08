DAP never invited Warisan – Wong

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Sabah chairman Stephen Wong Tien Fatt clarified that the party had never invited Parti Warisan Sabah to join Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Wong was commenting on Warisan Kalabakan Ketua Wira Sarifuddin Hata, who had said in a statement yesterday that Warisan would never join the unofficial coalition.

“If this is still their desire, we cannot do anything as it is their right. I do not want to comment further and if they think they are so strong to fight alone… What can we do? But it will definitely be disappointing the Rakyat of Sabah. We are open to work together but if they feel otherwise. Let it be,” Wong told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

“We never invited them to join PH but whatever collaboration, it must be sincere, not say one thing yet act otherwise. If it is their inner will to say we’re a Malayan party, it is just too sad. Historical record shows we defend the rights of Sabah, but not the local parties.

“If Sabah becomes such a state… who should be responsible? Definitely not us,” he lamented.

DAP Sabah secretary Chan Foong Hin said such misunderstandings could highly cost the opposition parties in the next general elections.

Chan, who invited and welcomed about 30 to 40 Warisan Tawau and Kalabakan members to the DAP Tawau Hari Raya event on July 2, said in his speech then that their attendance was a symbol of improving relationship between the parties.

“I also touched on my hope for Warisan and Pakatan to work together eventually to face GE14 (14th General Election). As I noticed, Warisan delegates gave me a big clap,” he shared, adding he had also brought up the issue to Warisan vice president Jaujan Sambakong yesterday evening.

“It’s very simple. I have never insisted they must join Pakatan (Harapan). I don’t understand Sarifudin Hata, who didn’t attend that event, coming up with the conclusion that DAP unprofessionally make use of their attendance to achieve a political mileage.

“Any normal person would perceive that the willingness to attend one’s event is a sign of trying to look forward to a better relationship,” said Chan.

The Sri Tanjong assemblyman described Sarifuddin’s statement as “too much” and very rude.

“I would only say that we are still open to this option (of working together), but I don’t know the others. We would focus on our own work and agenda. I would not respond again to this kind of time-wasting statement,” he said.

“My observation, it is not that the whole party refuses to explore the possibility of working together. We never insist they must join Pakatan.

“More important is electoral pact. Everybody knows multi corner fight would only benefit BN (Barisan Nasional). Certain people in Warisan seems to prefer to have their own way. They have the right to or not to work together. It’s their own choice but DAP still opens the door because we don’t want to just look at self interest at the expense of the people’s wish to have a change,” he explained.

Chan concurred with Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) Datuk Seri Wilfred Bumburing’s statement that “the days for single party to rule Sabah is over”.

“That’s why we need coalition. If some still believe that they prefer to be on their own, I wish them good luck,” he concluded.