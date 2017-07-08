DAP to hold emergency meeting today over Registrar of Societies directive

GEORGE TOWN: The DAP will hold an emergency meeting today in Kuala Lumpur to discuss a directive from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for the party to hold re-elections for its Central Executive Committee (CEC).

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said although his party had yet to receive an official letter, the DAP viewed the latest directive from the RoS as a serious act.

He said it was necessary to examine the contents of the letter before deciding on the actions to be taken by the party.

“We will hold an emergency CEC meeting tomorrow at the DAP Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur to examine the contents of the RoS letter and discuss the next course of action for the party,” he told reporters after officiating the George Town Heritage Celebrations 2017 at ‘The Majestic Theatre’ here yesterday.

He said the final decision would be made by the CEC in today’s meeting, however, it would be subject to RoS’ official letter issued to the party.

Earlier yesterday, RoS director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah issued a statement calling for the DAP to hold another re-election, as the RoS found that the appointment of 20 CEC members and the party’s key office bearers during its re-election on Sept 29, 2013 was illegal.

According to Mohammad Razin, the re-election should be based on the list of delegates entitled to attend and vote at the DAP’s CEC elections dated Dec 15, 2012, involving 2,576 delegates from 865 branches.

Lim, who is also Penang Chief Minister, admitted that the action of the RoS would affect the party’s preparations ahead of the General Election.

He said the party was shocked by the statement issued by the RoS, because the CEC election was held nearly four years ago, but RoS was only requesting for the re-election now.

“Of course it will affect the party’s preparations in the face of the GE, but I do not want to comment further as I need to take a look at the official letter from the RoS and get the view of the CEC before making any comment,” he said. — Bernama