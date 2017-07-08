Khalid concedes some policemen take bribes during random checks

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar has conceded that a handful of policemen received bribes from foreigners while conducting random checks.

He said the matter was not easy to control and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had taken various drastic measures, including taking action against the personnel concerned.

“For example, among them, is a report published by a local Chinese daily that a police patrol car made random checks on foreigners in Semenyih recently without the presence of a senior officer on location.

“PDRM have previously issued a circular to stop random checks on foreigners without the presence of senior officers,” he said during a question-and-answer session after presenting a lecture entitled ‘Challenges and Strategies of a New Decades’ at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PDRM and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Jalan Semarak here yesterday.

Khalid said the circular was issued in 2006 which clearly stated that police personnel cannot conduct checks individually except with the presence of a senior police office in integrated and well-planned operations with other agencies.

“These are among the measures taken by PDRM to prevent police personnel from taking advantage of foreigners, especially foreign students in the country,” he said, adding that various steps would be taken to address the problem and ensure it did not continue to worsen.

Meanwhile asked on the status on the threat of the ‘Ransomware Wannacry’ attack in Malaysia, Khalid said it was still under control and not as bad as in some foreign countries but the police were ready to face any possible threats.

“We need to be alert, I cannot say ‘don’t worry’, because this ransomware hacker has the ability to hack our data and system and, as such, PDRM is cooperating with Cyber Security in facing the threat,” he said.

He advised all institutions of higher learning nationwide, particularly those in charge of database and system section to have a strong Firewall network security system. — Bernama