Ma makes winning start at Borneo Junior Open

KUCHING: Ma Si Yi got off to a winning start in the 3rd CMS Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship at the Sarawak Squash Centre in Petra Jaya yesterday.

The 17-year old Sukma player from Sarawak, who is the top seed in the Girls U19, encountered no difficulty in beating teammate and sixth seed Nicole Tiong 3-0 (11-2, 11-4, 11-1) in the round-robin league.

Ma, who is bidding for a hat-trick of wins after bagging the title in Miri in 2015 and in Kuching last year, will next play fifth seeded Thai challenger Pranghatai after the latter lost 3-0 to Australia’s Kiara Leigh in the opener.

In another match, fourth seed Brodie Tsen was made to sweat for a 3-2 (12-10, 9-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-8) victory over teammate Charlize Goh and her next match will be against Nicole Tiong.

The Boys U17 matches saw Kuhen Loganathan of Malaysia booking his berth in the second round when he tamed Philippines’ Alexander Sandro Gatuaco 3-2 (11-9, 7-11, 10-12, 12-10), to meet joint third/fourth seed and compatriot Vasudef Vasanthan.

He is joined by Timothy Ling, Cyrus Tay, Clifford Tay, Ong Jin Zher, Praathish Ravintharan, Siveshhearn Jaynesh, Richie Richard Gabil, Hong Kong’s Wong Pak Man and Philippines’ Vicente Y Abad Santos.

Ling will meet Tay while Ong will play top seed from Hong Kong Adrian Todd and second seed Nicholas Tan Zheng Xin will take on Richie Richard.

Meanwhile, four matches in the Boys U19 will start today, with Malaysia’s Denhalm Tan meeting Pakistan’s Uzair Rashid, Sanjeev Jeybalan versus Bryan Tan Chiub Yong, Harraz Iqbal versus Egypt’s Alemam Ayman Mohammad Elghandour and Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir taking on Australia’s Kane-Jaran Holman.

The top four seeds Sanjay Jeeva, Dheena Dharshan, Pheshant Sri Nagesh and Thenuka Amendra (Sri Lanka) will commence their campaign tomorrow.

This competition is organised by the Squash Racquet Association of Sarawak (SRAS) with the support from Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports through the Sarawak Sports Corporation and the Sarawak State Sports Council.

It has attracted 228 players aged from below 11 to 19 from Australia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Singapore and host Malaysia.

The event is sponsored by

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMSB) for the third consecutive year and Malaysia is represented by players from Federal Territory, Selangor, Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Penang, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

The event is divided into the various categories namely Boys/Girls Under 11 Open, Boys/Girls Under 13 Open, Boys/Girls Under 15 Open, Boys/Girls Under 17 Open and Boys/Girls Under 19 Open.

Members of the public are invited to watch the players in action as entrance is free.