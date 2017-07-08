Malaysia wants to cooperate with Singapore on cyber security

SINGAPORE: Malaysia has expressed its desire to cooperate with Singapore on cyber security, according to Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

“Singapore has a comprehensive plan in which they coordinate all agencies to give priority to cyber security, as it has become a worldwide threat today,” Salleh told Bernama when met here yesterday.

He expressed the desire to his Singapore counterpart Dr Yaacob Ibrahim during a briefing on cyber security cooperation between the two countries at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, here.

Salleh said for Malaysia, the National Security Council (MKN) would be responsible for monitoring and taking appropriate action regarding cyber security.

“Cyber security has now been regarded as part of national security,” he said, hoping the relevant ministries would cooperate fully with MKN.

Salleh also hoped that the Cyber Security Bill would be tabled in Parliament as soon as possible.

It had been reported previously that the draft was submitted to Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali for a review in early June.

Touching on human resource in the field of cyber security, Dr Salleh said Malaysia should have more experts in the field.

“It’s an important profession that we need to prioritise. In Singapore they give attention to such matters, “ he said, adding that relevant industry players should also be involved in the effort with the government, with research and development in the field another important aspect to be considered.

“We are heading towards a digital economy, so we have to ensure the fields related to cyber security and digital economy are given due attention,” he said.

Also present at the briefing were Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad, Singapore Communications and Information Ministry permanent secretary Gabriel Lim and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) general manager Datuk Zulkefli Salleh.

Salleh had also attended the recording of the ‘Muzika Ekstravaganza’ programme last night, which is set to be broadcast simultaneously on Radio Television Malaysia’s (RTM) TV2 and Mediacorp’s Suria channels, at 9pm last night.

He also met Minister in Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Josephine Teo. — Bernama