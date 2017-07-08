‘Ministry fully supports Borneo Fashion Week’

KUCHING: The state government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Youth and Sports fully supports the organising of Borneo Fashion Week to help put Borneo fashion on the world stage.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said the event besides promoting local fashion internationally, will also help to develop the fashion industry in the state.

“The ministry (Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports fully support the event (Borneo Fashion Week) because it seeks to put Borneo fashion on the world stage through the digital platform and that is especially with young entrepreneurs of the state.

“If such event is held annually, the ministry will always give support,” he said at the launching of Borneo Fashion Week (BFW) 2017 at Borneo 744, here yesterday.

BFW 2017 which started yesterday and ends tomorrow is to create the entire manufacturing chain in the fashion industry within the state from designing right up to runway and retail.

It is one of the events that lead to the Rainforest World Music Festival.

The event also seeks to unearth local talents with the most promising designer award winner getting a fashion scholarship from Lim Kok Wing University worth more than RM100,000.

Also present at the launching were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, BFW2017 chairperson Datun Esther Mujan Balan and BFW 2017 director Stephanie Alcantara.