Ministry to hold series of seminars on e-commerce

KUCHING: The Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce has planned a series of programmes and seminars on e-commerce, aimed at gathering ideas and feedback from the business community across the state.

Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh hopes to see active participation from various chambers of commerce, business organisations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and young Sarawakians in the events.

“My ministry would like to obtain as many suggestions as possible to serve as strategies in promoting e-commerce in Sarawak. We welcome all to contribute their ideas as this new business model e-commerce is set to benefit all Sarawakians by increasing their incomes and putting the state’s economy in a better position,” he said in a press statement here yesterday.

Wong said his ministry would announce the dates for the series later on, but added that young Sarawakians, particularly individuals with innovative ideas and aim to venture into entrepreneurship, must not miss out on the opportunities to showcase their talents.

He also called upon the local community to collaborate with the state government and also his ministry to capitalise on the state’s initiative to promote and develop e-commerce, which would offer an avenue for them to explore business opportunities and fulfil their dreams.

“E-commerce will emerge as a platform for individuals to seek a breakthrough from the traditional way of doing business. With e-commerce, there will be reduced or no barriers of time and distance,” Wong, also the state’s Second Finance Minister, pointed out.

He said Sarawakians, especially the young people, ought to embrace e-commerce as a new business model to expand their existing business framework.

He reiterated Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg’s pledge of a RM1 billion development fund to help entrepreneurs in Sarawak switch from the conventional business to digital economy.

“As the minister of international trade and e-commerce, I’ve been entrusted with transforming the economy of Sarawak. Constructing more telecommunication towers across the state to enhance the Internet speed would relatively pave way for the development of e-commerce, so that we could stay competitive in the global arena,” he said.