More people urged to join Iban public speaking competition

KUCHING: Organisers of the UB-AEDIL Iban language public speaking competition are now calling for more participation from members of the public.

Organising chairman Churchill Edward Drem said he hopes to see more school students participating too.

This is because the contest not only offers them a platform to improve their grasp of the Iban language but a chance to win lucrative prizes as well.

“I was made to understand that several schools are doing their own selection to send their best public speakers for the competition. This is positive news for the organisers as spectators and those who attend the event next month will see quality participation,” he added.

Apart from calling for more participants, Churchill also hoped that more sponsors would step forward to make this inaugural event a success.

Those who have pledged their support are reminded that the competition is on Aug 5 and is less than a month away, bearing in mind the organising committee needs at least two weeks to prepare.

Churchill and several of the competition’s organising committee members were at Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing’s office recently.

During the meeting, the organising committee members received a RM30,000 state government grant from Masing for the purpose of organising the competition.

The competition, said to be the first of its kind using the Iban language as a medium, is jointly organised by Utusan Borneo (UB) and the Association for Educational Development of Iban Language (Aedil).

Masing has agreed to become the competition’s patron.

The competition’s final debate will be held on Aug 5 at the Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce (Taza) Auditorium at the Batu Lintang Teacher’s Training College, starting at 8.30am.

The competition is divided into various categories — secondary students, IPTA/IPTS and members of the public aged 45-years-old and above.

The themes suggested for the competition include culture, ICT, unity, Iban songs and music, sports and games, and Independence Day. Contestants may choose from suggested topics.

Entry forms for the UB-Aedil Iban language public speaking competition are now available.

A statement from the organising committee said the forms can be obtained from Utusan Borneo and The Borneo Post or downloaded from the ‘Pidato Iban UB – Aedil’ Facebook page.

For more information, please call Churchill (017-8081485) or organising secretary Matthias Kasap (016-8726064).