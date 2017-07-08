MSS Kapit archers receive boost from association

KAPIT: Kapit Division Archery Association has chipped in RM400 cash and T-shirts to MSS Kapit archers who will be competing at the MSS Sarawak Age Group Archery Competition in Miri from today until July 10.

It’s chairman Ting King Yiing said that this is the first time MSS Kapit is sending athletes to compete in archery competition.

He hoped that by participating in the competition, the archers could gain knowledge and first-hand experience against other athletes in the state.

The Boys U-12 are represented by Shaun Ting Chiong Heng, Max Wong Chang Jing and Alfred Ting Chiong Hau while Sabrina Chin Ryu Sin will compete in the girls category. The Boys U-18 are Wong Kion How, Kiu Hu Tie and Kelvin Ho Ming Kang.