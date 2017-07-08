Other Sports 

MSS Kapit archers receive boost from association

Ting (fifth right) hands over the T-shirts to archer Wong Kion How while Kapit Division Archery Association treasurer Yong Sie Ping (sixth left) hands over the RM400 cash to the teacher-in-charge Ngu Ling Ching.

KAPIT: Kapit Division Archery Association has chipped in RM400  cash and T-shirts to MSS Kapit archers who will be competing at the MSS Sarawak Age Group Archery Competition in Miri from today until July 10.

It’s chairman Ting King Yiing said that this is the first time MSS Kapit is sending athletes to compete in archery competition.

He hoped that by participating in the competition, the archers could gain knowledge and first-hand experience against other athletes in the state.

The Boys U-12 are represented by Shaun Ting Chiong Heng, Max Wong Chang Jing and Alfred Ting Chiong Hau while Sabrina Chin Ryu Sin will compete in the girls category. The Boys U-18 are Wong Kion How, Kiu Hu Tie and Kelvin Ho Ming Kang.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of