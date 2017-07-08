Padawan Idol new addition to Bengoh Cultural Carnival ‘17

KUCHING: The ‘Padawan Idol’ is a new addition to the line-up of activities slated for the three-day Bengoh Cultural Carnival (BCC) at Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS), which will kick off on July 21.

The open Bidyauh karaoke competition will be staged on the final day of the carnival, July 23.

It will be divided into two categories – men and women, who are only allowed to sing Bidayuh songs.

The winner of each category will take home RM200 and trophy, while the respective first and second runners-up will bag RMI50 and RM100. There will also be seven consolation cash prizes worth RM50 each.

BCC organising chairman Rangen Jamang said this would be the third consecutive year that an event of this kind be held at the BRS.

He said other activities during the carnival would include the Miss Bengoh Culture 2017 beauty pageant, a gong and traditional Bidayuh dance competition and a number of traditional games competitions such as blowpipe.

“Just like in the previous years, we have invited the Malaysian Armed Forces to the carnival where they will put on display military equipment including armaments, conduct demonstrations on hand-to-hand combat techniques and survival tactics, as well as hold health and dental screenings.

“For this year’s event, we also have constructed a traditional Bidayuh Gawai house to showcase the Bidayuh culture and heritage to visitors. We expect this would be a major crowd-puller at the carnival,” he told reporters at Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) conference room yesterday.

Rangen said the five world-renowned Kampung Semban’s ‘Ring Ladies’ would also be present at the Gawai house to greet visitors and treat them to a traditional dance.

“This would be a great opportunity for visitors to meet the ‘Ring Ladies’ and take photographs with them.”

Rangen said there would also be a bazaar featuring about 40 food and handicraft stalls.

According to him, the BCC is meant to introduce Bengoh as a tourist attraction and at the same time, show the tourists the rich culture and customs of the local community.

On Miss Bengoh Culture 2017, he said the organiser had received 29 entries.

“The preliminary round will be held at Awah Café of DBNA (Dayak Bidayuh National Association) headquarters in Kuching on July 15.

“Ten contestants will be shortlisted for the grand finale on July 22, scheduled to commence at 7.30pm in BRS.”

The beauty pageant offers RM1,500 to the crowned queen, RM1,000 to the first runner-up and RM500 to the second runner-up. There will also be seven consolation cash prizes worth RM100 each.

The gong and traditional dance competition will be staged on July 21.

The winning troupe will take home RM1,000, while the respective runners-up will receive RM700 and RM500. Two consolation prizes will also be awarded.

Entry to the carnival is charged at RM2 per visitor. Each ticket, however, is valid for the whole three days.

The press conference at MPP yesterday was also attended by Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also MPP chairman, and the council’s deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim.